Music and dance at Exeter Street Arts Festival 2019

Dancers from Urbanflow promoting the Street Arts Festival. Picture: Jorbein Photography Jorbein Photography

Giant kangaroos on bouncing stilts, live music and dance performances and a family 'rave' come to the streets of Exeter on Saturday, August 24.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Exeter Street Arts Festival will provide a day of free entertainment around the city centre, celebrating and promoting the talents of local creative communities.

Organiser, the non-profit group Music In Devon Initiative (MIDI), says it wants to give everyone a glimpse of what Exeter looks like when street arts are given a central role.

"The vision of Exeter Street Arts is 'a city becomes a festival'," the group said. "People should have the chance to see the same quality of art on the street as you would find at a concert hall or headlining a festival."

The day's entertainment will be followed by a ticketed concert and party at Exeter Phoenix, from 8pm until 3am, headlined by the reggae star King Yellowman. Tickets are £20 and available from the Phoenix website or box office 01392 667080.