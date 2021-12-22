Samaritans volunteers on hand this festive period

Samaritans volunteers in the Exeter, Mid and East Devon will be among those on hand across the country over the festive season to listen to anyone having a tough time.

Thousands of volunteers across the UK will be working shifts for the charity to ensure its helpline is open around the clock - even on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. And that includes volunteers from Devon.

Mental health, family issues, isolation and loneliness are expected to be the top concerns - along with worries over the pandemic. Relationship problems, physical health, violence, abuse and bereavement are likely to feature too, as well as drug and alcohol misuse.

At the same time, the Samaritans are encouraging us all to give the gift of listening by telling friends and family it’s okay to open up if something is troubling them.

To help solve some Christmas present ideas, the charity is also encouraging donations: £5 could answer a call for help that could save a life, while £10 could answer two calls to help people find the light even in the darkest of times.

A generous donation of £24 could keep the Samaritans helpline open for three minutes, giving someone the chance to talk when they are feeling desperately isolated this Christmas.

Samaritans volunteer and branch director, Mel Whittock, said: “If you’re dealing with difficult thoughts and feelings, the festive season can make everything seem worse.

"Whether you’re on your own or feeling alone in a crowd, we don’t want anyone to struggle. So, remember you can call Samaritans for free from any phone on 116 123.

“If you’re expecting to have a good Christmas this year, please also have a think about those around you who may not be as lucky and give them the gift of listening.”