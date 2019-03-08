Exeter Road youngsters’ joy after donkey visit

Donkeys from The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary visit the pupils at Exeter Road primary School. Picture: Exeter Road Primary School Picture: Exeter Road Primary School

The Donkey Sanctuary visits pupils at Exeter Road Primary School, Exmouth

Youngsters at an Exmouth primary school had a surprise visit from some four-legged friends.

Pupils from Exeter Road Primary School shared their playground with donkeys from The Donkey Sanctuary.

The day started with a special assembly and the children had the opportunity to get up close to the donkeys.

Pupils then had workshops to learn how to look after the four-legged animals.

One of the children said they were surprised how calm the donkeys were and another said they liked how the fur felt.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children really enjoyed the visit.

“They were talking about it a lot in the days after as well.

“They learned about looking after animals and the charity.

“Some children have gone on to visit the sanctuary in Sidmouth and we are collecting money so that we can adopt a donkey for the school.”

