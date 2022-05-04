Exeter Philharmonic Choir perform Sacred Jazz in Exmouth

A concert of Sacred Jazz by the Exeter Philharmonic Choir will take place at Exmouth’s Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, May 21 at 7.30pm.

The choir will be joined by the quartet of Andrew Downton (piano), Steve Wiltshire (saxophones), Phil Williams (bass) and Ryan Carter (drums)

The Exeter Philharmonic Choir - Credit: Peter Stephens Photography

The concert will feature the first performance of a work by Stephen Tanner, the choir’s associate director of music. Jazz Te Deum and Jubilate Deo is a new setting for chorus and jazz quartet that combines jazz idioms with references to the ancient melodies of plainsong.

English composer Will Todd's compositions also merge classical and jazz traditions. His Songs of Peace is not a conventional requiem but a beautiful work about love and loss, dedicated to his mother.

The concert also features a jazz-inspired piano duet by Richard Rodney Bennett and three spirituals arranged for choir by Stephen Tanner.



Tickets are £15 or £7.50 for students and children, and are available from the choir’s website or from Best Books in the Parade in Exmouth.