Game over for 3G pitches plan at Warren View?

PUBLISHED: 14:58 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 30 August 2019

Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662. Picture: Terry Ife

Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The future of an Exmouth sports ground is in limbo after the plug was pulled on plans to convert it into state-of-the-art 3G pitches.

Ground investigation works at Warren View Sports Ground revealed a number of 'development risks' at the site, which was brickworks and a refuse tip in previous lives.

According to district council papers, this led to Exeter City Community Trust cancelling its plan to create a 'pioneering' sports hub in Exmouth.

East Devon District Council, which owns the site, has advertised the lease for Warren View and said it is considering 'alternative uses'.

Minutes of the latest Exmouth Regeneration Board meeting said: "Exeter City Community Trust had come forward with an application for 3G pitches, but had withdrawn this following ground investigation work."

In November 2018, EDDC agreed to set aside an extra £20,000 in its budget for geo-technical and environmental tests on the site.

Speaking at the time, Councillor Steve Gazzard said he hoped the scheme would produce the next Ethan Ampadu - a former Exeter City player who has gone on to represent his country and play in the Premier League.

The groundwork investigations revealed a series of risks which could damage an artificial playing pitch.

A spokesman for the council said: "We have employed expert consultants to undertake a detailed ground investigation exercise of the Warren View playing field site, which comprises pockets of potentially unstable, made up ground, due to its former use as brickworks and as a local refuse tip.

"We have been seeking potential partners who could help us source partnership or other grant funding to improve its condition and to hopefully allow for all weather playing facilities.

"However, this is proving to be a difficult task in the current financial climate.

"The council will be considering alternative uses of the site in the full knowledge of the ground conditions and constraint this places on development.

"But it seems likely that it will remain as an open field type facility for the foreseeable future.

"We're still keen though to discuss its potential with any interested parties."

Exeter City Community Trust has been approached for a comment.

