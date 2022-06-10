The three men police would like to speak to about a public order offence at St James Park, Exeter - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are investigating an incident of public order which happened at a football match between Exeter City and Port Vale at St James Park, Exeter on Saturday, May 7.

At the final whistle, both sets of supporters entered the field of play and were kept apart by police and stewards.

Both sides reportedly threw objects at each other including smoke bombs, coins, bottles, and a metal spanner, all of which could have caused serious injury.

Police are trying to identify the males pictured as they may be able to help officers with their investigation.

If anyone has information, they should contact police via 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 251 03/05/22.

Alternatively they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111