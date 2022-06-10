News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Police appeal as officers investigate public order offences at Exeter City fixture

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 12:48 PM June 10, 2022
Updated: 3:07 PM June 10, 2022
The three men police would like to speak to about a public order offence at St James Park, Exeter

The three men police would like to speak to about a public order offence at St James Park, Exeter - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are investigating an incident of public order which happened at a football match between Exeter City and Port Vale at St James Park, Exeter on Saturday, May 7. 

At the final whistle, both sets of supporters entered the field of play and were kept apart by police and stewards.  

Both sides reportedly threw objects at each other including smoke bombs, coins, bottles, and a metal spanner, all of which could have caused serious injury. 

Police are trying to identify the males pictured as they may be able to help officers with their investigation. 

If anyone has information, they should contact police via 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 251 03/05/22. 

Alternatively they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 

Exeter News
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat speeds to the rescue

Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Hill in Torquay United colours

Non-League Football

Kevin Hill set for Torquay United reunion at Southern Road

Tim Herbert

person
east devon

Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Portrait of Mary Anne Clarke at Exmouth Museum

Famous Ladies of Exmouth – Mary Anne Clarke 

Mike Menhenitt,  Museum Society of Exmouth 

Logo Icon