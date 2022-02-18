Storm Eunice: Exeter City FC calls off tomorrow's home game

St James Park, home of Exeter City FC, who have called off tomorrow's home game because of Storm Eunice - Credit: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Derek Harper - geograph.org.uk/p/293618

Exeter City’s football match against Barrow at St James Park tomorrow (Saturday, February 19) has been called off because of Storm Eunice.

The football club says it has taken the ‘very difficult decision’ to postpone the game because of safety concerns over its Big Bank structure - the largest standing terrace in the football league.

A statement from the club said: “We will always take everyone’s safety seriously, and therefore while this is a difficult decision, we do not have a sufficient window of opportunity to inspect the high level structure to confirm if any lasting damage has been done by the persistent high winds.

“We have tried to ensure that this decision has been made early for everyone’s benefit including Barrow who would be travelling down today.

“All options to inspect the necessary connections at high level of the Big Bank are not possible during high winds, which are expected to continue until the scheduled kick-off tomorrow.

“We appreciate your understanding and will update as soon as we can with a new date for the fixture. All purchased tickets will remain valid and we ask that prior to asking for a refund, you wait for the new date.”