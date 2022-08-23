Football club gives thanks to care workers

Shopping is one of the many things carers help with - Credit: Sue McQueenie

Exeter City Football Club will celebrate the dedication and hard work of care assistants at its match against Fleetwood.

And the club is appealing to people to nominate a care assistant who will receive a pair of free tickets for the game on October 22.

The initiative, which is in partnership with Devon County Council’s Proud to Care team, will see 15 pairs of tickets given away for the match, which is being dedicated to recognising the work of care assistants and to thank them for their hard work, and particularly their commitment during the pandemic.

Julian Tagg, president and director of external affairs and football at Exeter City Football Club, said: “This match will be an opportunity to say thank you to people who work in this sector, and also provide the chance for social care leaders to promote employment opportunities in social care. It has been widely documented that this is one of the sectors which is currently finding recruitment the most challenging.”

“The recruitment of social care workers is vital to ensure people receive the care they need, whether that is to live independently, or in a care home or nursing home setting. People who are cared for are some of the most vulnerable in our society and through promoting opportunities to work in this sector we can help them.”

Cllr James McInnes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Integrated Adult Social Care & Health, said: “We welcome this supportive partnership from Exeter City Football Club. It’s really important to celebrate the dedication of our care workers who have had an extremely challenging couple of years. We’re also grateful to be able to raise awareness of the many roles which are available in social care through this partnership.”

Exeter City Community Trust will also use the match as an opportunity to recruit workers for its Supported Housing programme which offers intensive support to help people who may be homeless or at risk of homelessness to maintain a tenancy.

Applicants have until September 26 to nominate a care assistant and the 15 winners will be selected at random and notified by email.

To nominate a care assistant, click here or visit https://tinyurl.com/ECFCPTC