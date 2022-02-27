Exeter Choir celebrate 175th season performing across Devon

Exeter Philharmonic Choir will perform a concert at Exeter Cathedral this May.

They are kicking their 175th season off with a performance at Exeter Cathedral on Saturday, March 12, and concluding in May with a jazz concert at the Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth.

To celebrate the occasion, the choir will be performing Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem, joined by the London Mozart Players and two soloists: soprano Jessica Cale (winner of the 2020 Kathleen Ferrier Award) and baritone Timothy Nelson. The programme also includes Lo, The Full, Final Sacrifice by Gerald Finzi, accompanied by a full orchestra.

Since Exeter Philharmonic Choir was founded in 1846, it has achieved the feat of performing in the city every year, despite wars and pandemics. This includes performances in 2020 and 2021, immediately before and after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The choir’s audiences and 120-strong membership are drawn from across Devon. It aims to be a truly Devon-wide choir, and is always on the lookout for new members.

Director of Music Howard Ionescu, a highly experienced conductor, said: “Performing Brahms’ Ein deutsches Requiem, accompanied by the brilliant London Mozart Players, will be the highlight of our 2021/22 season. It’s always exciting to perform in the awe-inspiring surroundings of Exeter Cathedral, especially when we get to combine the choir’s sound with that of a world-class orchestra and two outstanding soloists.

“With grand social and political reverberations, A German Requiem seems to be an appropriate anthem for the turbulent times in which we now find ourselves. It promises to be a memorable night.”

Choir member Jade Passfield from Exeter said: “Singing in the cathedral is always a breathtaking experience and singing along to one of the best UK orchestras is a bonus. Getting the opportunity to properly explore big works with extremely talented musicians never gets old. I hope I can continue with EPC for a long time.”

The EPC website has full details and booking links for both concerts: www.exeterphilharmonic.org.uk