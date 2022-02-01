Exeter Chiefs grant gives mental health support group a permanent base

An Exmouth organisation using sport and adventure activities to tackle mental health problems has secured a permanent base which is due to open at the beginning of March.

RV.One is a community interest company formed by Royal Marine commando Tom Merriman in 2019 and run by a team of volunteer directors.

The number of people taking part in its activities rose to more than 500 after the start of the Covid pandemic and the team began fundraising towards a base, but were hampered by the lockdowns and other restrictions.

The campaign was revived when two Exmouth county councillors, Richard Scott and Jeff Trail, jointly pledged £1,000 to the cause, and then the Exeter Chiefs Foundation provided a £10,000 grant.

The money has paid for a storage container on land near the Warren View sports ground, provided by Exmouth Town Youth FC, which will become RV.One’s home and will also be available free of charge to community groups.

Tom Merriman said: “We are so thankful for this huge show of support from such a prominent community organisation.

“The directors of RV.One run classes and events on a purely voluntary basis alongside working full time and supporting their own families.

“We all share a unified mindset that supporting the positive mental health opportunities within our community is vitally important.

“RV.One so desperately needed a permanent base point to be visible within the community and accessible to more people who have need for our support.

“We look forward to opening our doors very soon and being able to offer much more support to members of our community.”

Exeter Chiefs Foundation Trustee Keiron Northcott said: “We are delighted to be able to support the great work being carried out by RV.One.

“Tackling mental health is a huge subject matter in these current times and for us to help RV.One secure a permanent site for them to carry out their outstanding work is hugely satisfying.

“I’ve no doubt that it will be a great addition to the local community and that it will help transform lives in a variety of different ways.”

When the base is open RV. One plans to hold regular meetings there to raise awareness of mental health issues, along with fitness classes and social events.