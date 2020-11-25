Exeter Airport set to apply for £8million business rates relief

East Devon MP Simon Jupp at Exeter Airport. Picture: Simon Jupp. Archant

Regional airports including Exeter Airport will be able to apply for dedicated financial support after a campaign by East Devon MP Simon Jupp.

The new support package for regional airports in England will provide business rates relief and cover fixed costs up to £8 million per airport.

The scheme will open for applications in January and follows calls by East Devon MP Simon Jupp to help secure financial support to protect the future of Exeter Airport.

The announcement comes as the Government unveils a new testing strategy to reduce the self-isolation period by at least a week. From December 15th, passengers arriving into England from countries not featured on the Government’s travel corridor list will have the option to pay for a test after 5 days of self-isolation, with a negative result releasing them from the need to isolate.

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, said: “I warmly welcome the decision by Government to provide business rates relief for regional airports. I raised my concerns with the Prime Minister and Chancellor after passenger numbers at Exeter Airport dropped by 95% and they recognised the need to support our airport.

“Together with the new testing regime, the government is providing much needed support to help protect jobs and connectivity provided by Exeter Airport.”

A spokesperson for Exeter Airport, said: “The measures announced today (MOnday, November 23) will provide much-needed support and we will continue to lobby hard and work with Government on what other steps can be taken to safeguard the UK’s regional airports.”