Published: 7:00 PM January 27, 2021

Work has started on road improvements for enhanced access at Exeter Airport to help boost economic recovery in the region.

The enhancements to Long Lane will unlock development of the new 19-acre AirPark site in the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone which is expected to create around 1,000 jobs.

Valued at £3.7 million, the scheme will also facilitate a bus loop and cycleway, substantially improving access to the new Future Skills Centre and the maintenance hangars which have recently been taken over by Exeter Aerospace.

The scheme will also improve the access to Exeter Airport, a major gateway to the region, and help to facilitate the construction of key infrastructure for the forthcoming France-Aldernay-Britain (FAB) interconnector project.

Councillor Paul Arnott, Leader of East Devon District Council, said: “At long last, it’s great to see work starting on this access improvement which will help bring forward a new site and bring new jobs to our Enterprise Zone.

“I’m delighted to see the focus on sustainable transport with improved pedestrian, cycling and bus links all part of the plan. Its good news for local young people who will be able to get to the new Future Skills Centre which in turn will improve the ability to access much needed highly-skilled job opportunities.”

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “Upgrading Long Lane will help the Enterprise Zone to achieve its potential, improving travel choices and supporting future growth, enhancing access to the Enterprise Zone's Airpark site, and providing wider benefits to the area, such as improved public transport provision, access and enhanced walking and cycling infrastructure, including to the Exeter Airport and the Exeter College Future Skills Centre.

“The Future Skills Centre is another example of how Devon County Council is investing in future high-tech jobs, training and supporting the local economy.”

David Ralph, Chief Executive of the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This work will also provide crucial support for Exeter Airport as a key gateway to the region and support recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”