The sustainable transport scheme Execargo is to buy two eCargo bikes for use by individuals and businesses, and is now asking Exmouth residents for help deciding which to purchase.

The e-bikes come with a battery-powered ‘assist’ to make pedalling easier. They can carry up to 250kg and have a maximum 60-mile range. Some are fitted with child seats or containers for carrying goods, or can tow trailers.

Transition Exmouth has raised the funding for the e-bikes to help the project to reduce emissions in the town. Shops and other businesses, or community groups, will be able to use them to make deliveries and collections without involving fossil-fuelled vehicles. Families could use an e-bike with child seats for the school run. There is also potential for self-employed delivery riders to use them.

E-bike hire charges for Transition Exmouth members will be nominal, as the aim of the project is to help local businesses and groups, while reducing the use of cars.

Execargo is now asking individuals and businesses that would be interested in using an e-bike to complete a survey on the kind of bike they would like to have available. The survey includes pictures of the different types. It also asks whether the respondent is an individual, business, community group, charity etc, how often they might use the e-bike and what time of day they would like it to be available. The survey can be found here

The purchase of the bikes follows a pilot project launched in December 2020 with £500 funding from a Transition Network Bounce Forward National Lottery grant. A bike was hired from Exmouth Cycles and in March this year a trial delivery and collection service was set up, for use by local businesses. Three came on board – TotalTee, Mother Earth and The Pet Stall at the indoor market, and the e-bike also collected items for Exmouth Food Bank.

Following the success of this trial, Transition Exmouth raised £13,060 for ExeCargo through Back the Future crowdfunding, enabling it to take the project forward by acquiring its own e-bikes. The funding is expected to cover the cost of two bikes, perhaps of different designs, and still have money left over for promoting and running the project.



