An Exmouth sailing volunteer has been presented with a national award by HRH the Princess Royal, president of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), in recognition of his generosity and commitment to the sport at grassroots level.

A fellow volunteer was recognised posthumously.

Exe Sailing Club’s Nick Webber received an Outstanding Contribution award at the RYA’s annual awards in London on Friday, November 19. Fellow club volunteer Dave Preston, who died last summer, was recognised for his lifetime commitment to the club.

A spokesman for the club said: Nick has been a member of Exe Sailing Club for 12 years, and a willing volunteer from his first day.

“He has served as club secretary, helping to make the club more forward-thinking, particularly in its commitment to the local community.

“As an assistant instructor and versatile skipper, he supports both youth sailing and the club’s Sailability activities.

“His skills, commitment and innovation have led to the creation of the River Exe Kayak Rally, raising thousands of pounds for Oxfam. His extraordinary combination of strengths has benefited hundreds of people.

Exe Sailing Club volunteer David Preston, who was recognised for his contribution posthumously - Credit: Royal Yachting Association

“David Preston was a great mentor and supporter of Exe Sailing Club over the past 20 years. He taught many novice sailors, supported the club’s Girls Go Sailing programme and ran excellent RYA powerboat, diesel and outboard engine maintenance courses.

“His natural communication skills made him a popular teacher, and he represented the club on the Lower Exe Moorings Association and the Exe Estuary Management Partnership. The club benefitted hugely from Dave’s outstanding commitment, knowledge and vision, and he is greatly missed.”

Rob Clark, the Royal Yachting Association’s director of sport development, said: “2021 has been another challenging year for sailing organisations with outdoor activity restarting and restrictions slowly lifting.

“More than ever, volunteers are the backbone of our clubs and the wider boating community, and every single award winner has made an impact by sacrificing their time and expertise so others can enjoy being on the water. It’s a pleasure to recognise their achievements”.

The RYA is boating’s national governing body and the Volunteer Awards recognise the outstanding contribution made by volunteers throughout the UK.