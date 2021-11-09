Exe Sailing Club is in the running for a major accolade.

The Exmouth-based club has been announced as one of 10 finalists in the 2022 RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year Award supported by Gallagher.

The annual award recognises the outstanding achievement of sailing clubs across the UK and promotes the hard work and dedication that goes into running a successful club. Voting is now open to the public, so this is your chance to cast your vote and celebrate Exmouth’s very own sailing club’s activity in the community.

This large club has a friendly reputation among members and visitors alike, priding itself on a wide range of activities both on and off the water. As well as serving the local community with a training centre and Sailability programme, ESC regularly hosts covid-safe national championship events – one of which recently saw almost 100 club volunteers involved.

It has very successful junior alumni, including Olympic and America’s Cup sailors, who remain active within the club.

Accommodating cruisers as well as racers, the club’s on the water activities take place seven days a week, and include Girls Go Sailing, improver sessions and junior training, plus a full programme of onshore training and talks that continues year-round.

A facilities update programme has focused on infrastructure to support and grow sailing activities, while targeted online communications have enabled a successful outreach to both new and existing members. The club has recently appointed a dedicated volunteer environmental officer to boost its sustainability projects, including a zero plastic policy.

Rob Clark, RYA director of sport development, said: “We’ve learnt over the years that each club is different and all have their strengths. It’s great to hear the stories of these clubs and congratulations to each of them for making our final 10. Now it’s up to you to vote for the winner.”

Rob Peake, group editor of Sailing Today with Yachts & Yachting, said: “The winning club gets some great benefits, so make sure you cast your vote on our dedicated competition website.”

Voting will close on Monday, 24 January 2022. The winner will be announced at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show.

