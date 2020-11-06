Exe Hockey go into Lockdown on back of another draw

Exe Hockey go into Lockdown on back of another draw

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exe Hockey Club remain the only unbeaten side in the Conference West Division, but it was still a slightly disappointing result heading into the enforced lockdown break from action.

Incredibly, the Exe Hockey Ladies first-team have now drawn their last four fixtures by a score of 2-2, with manager Simon McCollum describing the latest stalemate at home to Clifton Robinsons 2nds as a ‘frustrating performance’.

Prior to the Clifton draw, Exe Hockey had the same result against University of Birmingham 2nds, Oxford Hawks and Bristol Firebrands, having started the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Basingstoke.

“On paper, it looked like a game where we should do well but the magic just didn’t happen last weekend,” he said. “The short corner routines weren’t great and we conceded a couple of soft goals.

“There have been some good performances in the sequence of four successive draws but this was just one of those days. There was no shortage of effort from the players but sometimes the quality is lacking in certain games from both teams.”

The visitors took the lead but were pegged back by a goal from Emily Townsend. Clifton restored their advantage before Townsend struck again to earn the draw, with no further scoring after half-time.

It is now into the lockdown for Exe Hockey, who enjoyed a final training session packed with socially-distanced enjoyment.

“Although it would be considered as elite sport at the first-team level, there is no capacity for testing within the league and the decision has been made to shut down for the next month,” said McCollum.

“International hockey can continue but club hockey is now finished until December, so our final training session involved the players having a bit of fun and fancy dress.

“It is very difficult for the club and the first-team have to make a huge commitment in terms of maintaining their fitness levels through the lockdown.”

Elsewhere across Exe Hockey, the third team produced an imperious display to defeat Chard 6-0, while the fifths came out on top with a thrilling 5-4 triumph over Sidmouth & Ottery fourths.