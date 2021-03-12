News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exe Estuary accessible for all after improvements to kissing gate and path

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021   
The kissing gate at the start of the Exe Estuary Trail which has been widened

The kissing gate at the start of the Exe Estuary Trail which has been widened - Credit: Fred Caygill

Access to views of the Exe Estuary has been improved thanks to a collaboration between the district council and tidal defence contractors. 

An Exmouth kissing gate which allows access to the estuary via a path created as part of the tidal defence scheme has been widened and the gravel path has been resurfaced. 

Posting on social media, town and district councillor Fred Caygill revealed that the works were the result of a plan of action following complaints by potential users of the path that it wasn’t accessible to some wheelchair users. 

The widened kissing gate on the Exe Estuary Trail 

The widened kissing gate on the Exe Estuary Trail - Credit: Fred Caygill

Cllr Caygill said: “I had a meeting with three officers from the district council and the contractors working on behalf of the Environment Agency.

Town and district councillor Fred Caygill at the revamped Brixington play park.

Town and district councillor Fred Caygill at the revamped Brixington play park - Credit: East Devon District Council


“After some discussion and deliberation, we all came up with a plan to work to.  

“I am pleased to say that plan has been actioned and we now have a resurfaced path that will accommodate electric wheelchairs safely which will afford everyone the pleasure of travelling up this path to enjoy watching the birds on the Estuary Nature Reserve.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Estuary-side lorry park to become motorhome location?
  2. 2 Annual town meeting cancelled for second year due to Covid-19
  3. 3 Work set to start on £250,000 refurbishment of historic Lympstone pub
  1. 4 Exmotuh tyre company mobilises e-jobsheet app
  2. 5 Help out, make friends and enjoy some biscuits
  3. 6 Car park plan could take motorists from windscreen to silver screen
  4. 7 Exmouth Food Bank and Lenten Lockdown Needs
  5. 8 Brixington youngsters ‘travel to Uganda’ to help child get education
  6. 9 'We're glad to have them back' headteacher delighted with pupils' return
  7. 10 Budleigh food voucher scheme boosted by Coronavirus Community Food Fund
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Imperial Road car park in Exmouth

Opinion

Car parking charges presented a tough decision, but one we have to make

Paul Arnott

person
Billy the Labrador dog with the result of his litter pick-up

Environment News

We owe it to ourselves to keep our part of the world as pristine as...

Piers Motley-Nash

Author Picture Icon
Andy Squires and Rachel Payne aim to help independent businesses to operate safely and give confidence to customers

Andy and Rachel help High Street adjust to life after lockdown

Tim Dixon

person
Carol Westacott and Georgina Gerry are two 'leading ladies' in Exmouth

International Women’s Day – celebrating Exmouth’s business women

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon