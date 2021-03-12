Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021

The kissing gate at the start of the Exe Estuary Trail which has been widened - Credit: Fred Caygill

Access to views of the Exe Estuary has been improved thanks to a collaboration between the district council and tidal defence contractors.

An Exmouth kissing gate which allows access to the estuary via a path created as part of the tidal defence scheme has been widened and the gravel path has been resurfaced.

Posting on social media, town and district councillor Fred Caygill revealed that the works were the result of a plan of action following complaints by potential users of the path that it wasn’t accessible to some wheelchair users.

The widened kissing gate on the Exe Estuary Trail - Credit: Fred Caygill

Cllr Caygill said: “I had a meeting with three officers from the district council and the contractors working on behalf of the Environment Agency.

“After some discussion and deliberation, we all came up with a plan to work to.

“I am pleased to say that plan has been actioned and we now have a resurfaced path that will accommodate electric wheelchairs safely which will afford everyone the pleasure of travelling up this path to enjoy watching the birds on the Estuary Nature Reserve.”