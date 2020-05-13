Advanced search

Some watersports to resume in Exe Estuary

PUBLISHED: 11:47 13 May 2020

The Exe Estuary at Topsham. Ref ext 11-16AW 1066. Picture: Alex Walton

Watersports are set to return to the Exe Estuary after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

The Exeter Port Authority, which polices the estuary, has announced a relaxation of ‘certain’ limitations put in place following the Covid-19 outbreak.

From Wednesday (May 13), kayaks, wind surfers, kiteboards, fishing from the shore, paddleboards and sailing dinghies will be allowed back into the Exe Estuary and Exeter Ship Canal for recreational purposes.

The port authority said this decision was made ‘on the grounds of exercising outdoors’ in line with the Government’s latest advice.

However, jet skis and motorboats, as well as sailing and visiting vessels, are still prohibited while the port authority seeks further guidance from the Government.

Grahame Forshaw, harbour master, said: “By using the estuary, you are increasing the possibility of added strain on the RNLI, please think about this before undertaking your exercise.

“Port users must follow social distancing guidance.”

