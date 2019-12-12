Everys 'mermaids' complete English Channel charity challenge

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour Archant

A group of ladies from an Exmouth solicitors has completed a month-long swimming challenge to raise vital funds for charity.

Suzie Meyrell, Vicki Stock, Alison Jessop and Erica Plenderleath, from Everys, all completed 1,344 lengths - the equivalent of the English Channel.

The group, who call themselves the 'Everys mermaids' completed the challenge a week ahead of the October 31 deadline.

They took on the challenge as part of Stand Up to Cancer month in October and have now been able to finalise their fundraising total.

Despite setting a fundraising target of £100, the 'Everys mermaids' raised more than £1,000.

Mrs Meyrell, whose husband was diagnosed with cancer last year and is now in remission, said she was overwhelmed by the support they have received.

She said: "I couldn't get over people's generosity.

"It wasn't what we had done that was overwhelming, it was what people had done for us."