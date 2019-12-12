Advanced search

Everys 'mermaids' complete English Channel charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 December 2019

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour

Archant

A group of ladies from an Exmouth solicitors has completed a month-long swimming challenge to raise vital funds for charity.

Suzie Meyrell, Vicki Stock, Alison Jessop and Erica Plenderleath, from Everys, all completed 1,344 lengths - the equivalent of the English Channel.

The group, who call themselves the 'Everys mermaids' completed the challenge a week ahead of the October 31 deadline.

They took on the challenge as part of Stand Up to Cancer month in October and have now been able to finalise their fundraising total.

Despite setting a fundraising target of £100, the 'Everys mermaids' raised more than £1,000.

Mrs Meyrell, whose husband was diagnosed with cancer last year and is now in remission, said she was overwhelmed by the support they have received.

She said: "I couldn't get over people's generosity.

"It wasn't what we had done that was overwhelming, it was what people had done for us."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves are ON as are the 1st team at Bridport but it’s another soggy Saturday for many local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Green Party ‘undismayed’ after East Devon election result

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Everys ‘mermaids’ complete English Channel charity challenge

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour

RNLI rescue after fishing boat reports engine room smoke

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists