Ever fancied glamping in the middle of a LAKE? The opportunity could be coming to Budleigh

The basic design of the Lilypod. Picture courtesy of East Devon District Council Archant

A bid to offer people the opportunity to ‘glamp’ in the centre of an Exmouth lake has been launched.

This is where the proposed pods would be installed. Picture courtesy of East Devon District Council This is where the proposed pods would be installed. Picture courtesy of East Devon District Council

Planning documents have been submitted to East Devon District Council, which propose the siting of two floating holiday units in the middle of Bicton Lake.

The application said: “The holiday units have been designed to fill a gap in the market in East Devon for high-end glamping accommodation focussed on environmentally sustainable tourism. The focus is on people who are looking for a quiet, off-grid retreat in nature.”

The proposed floating units, which are called Lilypods, are crafted from locally-sourced sustainable timbers.

The geosidic domes measure 3m high and 6m wide.

The construction of the Lilypod. Picture courtesy of East Devon District Council The construction of the Lilypod. Picture courtesy of East Devon District Council

They will be supported by floating old olive barrels.

The application added: “Each pod is designed for two adults and is being promoted to couples, as the accomodatio is only fitted with a double bed.”

Access to the pods would be made via a floating jetty.

The proposed site comprises an estate lake, which is bordered by Bicton College to the north and Bicton Park Botanical Gardens to the south.

The lake, which coveres more than nine acres is termed as an ‘irregular’ shape, with its main body of water located to the south east with two separate islands.

According to the applicant’s design and access statement, the proposal has been developed in assocation with several heads of department at Bicton College to identify ways in which the pods can support the teaching and learning at the college.

If approved, the plans will finacially boost the college in the form of a lease for the lake to site the pods.

It is estimated the college will collect between £12,000 and £20,000, depending on the occupancy rates for the pods.

This money will be used to help the college’s Student Hardship fund.

A planning support statement added that two jobs would be created off the back of the pods’ installation - one full-time and the other part-time.

East Devon District Council will determine the application’s fate at a later date.