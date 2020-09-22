Tribute acts to light up the stage at Exmouth Pavilion this October

It seems that ‘lights, camera, action’ can resume at Exmouth Pavilion this October as several tribute acts are set to illuminate the stage throughout the month.

The Royal Marines band will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion this autumn Picture: Simon Horn. The Royal Marines band will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion this autumn Picture: Simon Horn.

This is welcome news for all the staff at the venue and theatre lovers in the area who are longing to see some live performances once again.

Lockdown has had a particularly hard impact on the entertainment industry, first with enforced closures, and then with the application of social distancing measures that severely limit the number of visitors in each venue.

It has been a challenge, although things are starting to look a bit brighter.

Janette Cass, the manager of Exmouth Pavilion, said: “Well 2020 isn’t the year we had planned for at Exmouth Pavilion, but thankfully there is a little light starting to show at the end of the tunnel.

“First of all, the team here would like to thank all our customers who had purchased tickets for shows this year, and have kindly supported us while we reschedule them to new dates in 2021.

“The reason so many shows have had to reschedule is simply because social distancing requirements reduce a venue’s audience capacity so much, it makes getting a tour together impossible, or just not financially viable this year.”

It seems Exmouth Pavilion is luckier than most, as some theatres have had no choice but to close their doors until 2021.

Janette added: “Your patience, loyalty and kindness is much appreciated, and as a thank you to all of those who now hold tickets for shows rescheduled into 2021, we are offering you 20 per cent off in our café as many times as you like between now and the end of the year.”

To take advantage of this offer, visit the box office with your details and evidence of your ticket, and a voucher will be issued each time you visit.

To remedy the damaging effects from the arson attack on the building that took place in July, work is under way to reinstate the outside of the building, basement and backstage area, which should be complete by the end of the month.

The team at the Pavilion are especially grateful to the emergency services for their swift arrival and actions that saved the building from more extensive damage.

In addition to the repair work the venue is taking its cleaning operations very seriously.

To adhere to government requirements, there is thorough cleaning of the venue and its facilities. A recently purchased ‘anti-viral fogging machine’, which is meant to eradicate 99.99 per cent of all viruses, is being used.

Complying with the latest Covid-safety regulations, the seafront venue has been able to resume several popular regular sessions such as Fitsteps, dance classes, bingo and blood-donating services.

As bingo is especially popular, it is important to pre-book a table in advance as space is limited.

Scheduled stage shows are also set to return imminently.

Janette said: “Whilst it isn’t what we had planned for you this year, throughout October and November we have now booked some tribute act entertainment each weekend.”

A Murder Mystery dinner event, ‘The Reading of the Will’ is taking place this week, on September 25 and a couple of weeks later, H.M Royal Marines Band, who are being incredibly supportive as always, will be performing two shows on October 14.

The ticket price for each event has been kept at £15 per person, and many of the shows even include a free first drink.

The venue expects that the rescheduling of future shows will be an on-going process and it hopes visitors will bear with any changes.

Although this year’s pantomime, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs has been postponed until 2021, the team at Exmouth Pavilion are hoping to bring an alternative performance to light up the stage this Christmas.

For more, see www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion/whats-on or call 01395 222477. Or pop in to the Box Office as it’s open every day now and the café is open from 9am daily too.