Exmouth manufacturer involved in creation of 30,000 medical ventilators for fight against coronavirus

Staff at EuroTech working on the circuit boards which will go into new medical ventilators. Picture: Monty Rakusen/EuroTech Monty Rakusen

One of Exmouth’s biggest employers has been doing its bit in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

EuroTech, which usually manufactures printed circuit boards (PCB) for a number of well-known companies, is part of a national challenge to produce 30,000 medical ventilator machines in a matter of weeks.

The company, based in Dinan Way, was commissioned to make 19,000 PCBs for the breathing machines and, despite ‘challenging’ circumstances, the first batch left the factory on Monday (March 30).

EuroTech said fulfilling these orders has ‘taken priority’.

A spokesman for the company said: “There has been reorganisation of shift patterns, so our staff can work safely and maintain social distancing.

“The team spirit has been inspirational, even when it was decided that we are going to have work through Easter to get the boards produced in time.”

David Douglas, managing director of the EuroTech Group, added: “I am immensely proud of how the staff at EuroTech have responded to the challenge to engineer and produce these vital boards within an incredibly short timeframe.

“Whilst we might not be right on the very front line of the fight against coronavirus, we are certainly joined in the battle and I would like to thank everyone who is working hard in the factory on these products. “The team spirit and positive attitude shown by employees has meant we have been able to introduce 24-hour, seven-day working in key areas, including over the upcoming Easter weekend, for which we are extremely grateful.”

After the Government announced the Ventilator Challenge UK, a number of household names such as Dyson, Airbus and Rolls Royce took part alongside EuroTech.

PCBs are integral to a wide variety of products – anything electrical needs a circuit board.

The boards, which took the Exmouth-based company less than 30 hours to produce from engineering to completion, will be incorporated into a ventilator prototype.

EuroTech is also urgently manufacturing PCBs for customers involved in the supply of equipment for the temporary Nightingale hospitals in London, Birmingham and Manchester.