European pupils from four nations enjoy foreign exchange visit

Beacon Primary School hosted a foreign exchange trip for 3 children from Italy, Spain,Slovenia and Greece. Ref exe 05 20TI 7344. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Children from four European countries were welcomed to Exmouth as part of a foreign exchange programme.

Beacon Primary School hosted a foreign exchange trip for 3 children from Italy, Spain,Slovenia and Greece. Ref exe 05 20TI 7342. Picture: Terry Ife Beacon Primary School hosted a foreign exchange trip for 3 children from Italy, Spain,Slovenia and Greece. Ref exe 05 20TI 7342. Picture: Terry Ife

Pupils from primary schools in Italy, Spain, Greece and Slovenia visited their counterparts at The Beacon Primary School.

They joined a River Exe cruise and learned about the Jurassic Coast during their time in Exmouth.

The visit is part of a foreign exchange programme where pupils from a school in the four countries visit each other's locality and learn about the country's geography and history.

As part of the visit, the overseas pupils enjoyed a celebration event held at Holy Trinity Church.

They did a Djembe drumming performance, listened to year six Beacon Primary School children playing brass instruments and talked about what they enjoyed about their visit.

They said they enjoyed flying for the first time, experiencing English roast dinners and fish and chips and learning new languages.

Mayor of Exmouth Steve Gazzard, town crier Roger Bourgein and the school's Diocesan education officer Tatty Wilson also attended the celebration.

Seven pupils and two teachers from The Beacon are set to travel to Greece next month.

