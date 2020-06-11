Advanced search

Lower Otter Restoration Project gets EU funding boost

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 June 2020

The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

Archant

A multi-million-pound project to restore the Otter Estuary to its historic flood plains, in a bid to protect crumbling sea defences, has been handed a funding boost.

The Lower Otter Restoration Project has been awarded around £8.5 million as part of Project PACCo – Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts.

By creating mudflats and saltmarsh, moving a road and relocating Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club the Oter Estuary scheme aims to relieve pressure on sea defences and prevent a ‘catastrophic’ failure of the river’s embankments.

The estuary is one of two pilot sites for PACCo: the other is in the Saâne Valley in Normandy.

PACCo has a budget of €25.7m, including €17.8m from the European Regional Development Fund via the Interreg France (Channel) England Programme.

The funding will support the Lower Otter Restoration Project’s aims of climate change adaptation and to reconnect the river with the floodplains it had two centuries ago.

Funding for the £12 million Lower Otter Restoration Project is also being provided by landowners Clinton Devon Estates and the Environment Agency.

Dr Sam Bridgewater, head of wildlife and conservation at Clinton Devon Estates, said: “The European funding approval is a major milestone for the project and we are on the verge of another as we are submitting our final planning application to East Devon District Council for consideration.”

Prior to the current coronavirus crisis, an exhibition was set to be held in Budleigh to display the latest proposals prior to planning permission being sought this summer.

The plans will now be published on the Lower Otter Restoration Project website.

Dr Bridgwater added: “To reach this point the project partners have consulted extensively with the local community over the last seven years, with their input and responses helping us shape the direction of the restoration project.”

Mike Williams, from the Environment Agency, said: “PACCo is an extremely exciting project, which will deliver real benefits for people and wildlife on the ground, and help others to build on our success elsewhere. “We must all find ways of adapting to climate change if we are to manage our estuaries and coasts successfully in the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cricket - but not as we know it - reaction to the idea of 8-a-side

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Will we see any cricket locally this summer?

The ECB 'return to cricket' road map as issued to Devon League cricket clubs. Picture; ARCHANT

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Lower Otter Restoration Project gets EU funding boost

The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

Choir members sing to Allen in the street as he celebrates birthday

Allen Coles and his wife Tegwen on his 90th birthday. Picture: Ted Butcher
Drive 24