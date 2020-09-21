Exe Estuary users urged to ‘bring a bag’ in bid to keep beauty spot clean

Users of the Exe Estuary are being urged to help keep it looking its best after the annual autumn clean-up was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Every September, volunteers converge on the Exmouth Local Nature Reserve for the annual litter pick; however, due to the ‘rule of six’ restrictions, the 2020 event has been called off.

Instead, users of the estuary - including walkers, watersports enthusiasts and cyclists - are being asked to take a bag with them and pick up any rubbish they see while they are enjoying the area.

While members of the public are urged to help keep the beauty spot tidy and safe for local wildlife, if they find any particularly large or potentially dangerous items they are asked to contact the Exe Estuary officer Jay Boyle.

Cllr Jeff Trail, chairman of the Exe Estuary Partnership, said: “Over the many years that the partnership has coordinated clean-up events, there has been a significant decrease in rubbish found in the area.

“However, with the restrictions regarding gatherings of more than six people, this year’s clean-up will have to take a different form.

“It’s important that we maintain the momentum to ensure that the area stays tidy, that’s why this year we are asking that everyone who enjoys the beauty of the estuary plays their part.

“If every user picks up a single item, either on the shoreline near The Duckpond, on the Imperial Recreation Ground, or along the Exe Estuary Trail, it will make a huge difference.

“It will help protect wildlife and mean when the annual clean-up resumes next year, there will be less for the volunteers to clear up.”

Jay Boyle added: “The annual clean-up helps create a safer environment for recreational users, families and helps protect local wildlife at this internationally important site.

“This year we are asking that everyone play a small part.

“However, if there is an item that is particularly large, or potentially dangerous, I would urge that you contact me.”

