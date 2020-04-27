Advanced search

Estuary League of Friends in Topsham appeals for funding during Covid-19 outbreak

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 April 2020

An Estuary League of Friends volunteer helping with deliveries as the charity copes with increased demand for its help. Picture: Estuary League of Friends

An Estuary League of Friends volunteer helping with deliveries as the charity copes with increased demand for its help. Picture: Estuary League of Friends

Estuary League of Friends

An urgent appeal for funding has been made by the Estuary League of Friends, a charity helping elderly and vulnerable people in the Topsham area during the coronavirus crisis.

Volunteers have been delivering food, medicines and household essentials, cooking and delivering hot meals, taking people to urgent medical appointments and making supportive phone calls to those who are self-isolating.

The League usually has income from a post office, café and room bookings at its community hub in Topsham, and two charity shops – all of which are closed during lockdown.

That has caused a £60,000 shortfall, and a crowdfunding appeal to raise that sum, supported by the Love Topsham community interest company, has so far just passed the halfway mark.

Chief executive Rachel Gilpin said: “People have been fantastically generous so far.

“We know there’s a lot of worry and uncertainty for everyone, and some cannot afford to contribute - but if you can, please do. This would allow us to continue our vital work in the months ahead for the most vulnerable in our communities to stay safe.”

To make a donation visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/estuary-appeal or contact the League by emailing office@estuaryleague.org or calling 01392 879009. The closing date of the appeal is Monday, May 11.

