Coronavirus Community Lifelines - Exmouth

Local Volunteer Networks

The home support service run by Age Concern in Exmouth is still operational.

Anyone who is self-isolating and needs supplies dropped off on the doorstep should call 01395 271242.

A new Facebook group, Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19, has launched to bring volunteers together to help those self-isolating from coronavirus. It is currently seeking volunteers from all areas of Exmouth. Currently, there is a small group of coordinators dealing with the requests for help, but the plan is to develop this into several neighbourhood teams. The services on offer include grocery pick-ups, dog walking and phone support. Go to Facebook and search for Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19,

Devon Freewheelers is offering a medication delivery service and a phone service to support those feeling anxious. Call 0300 800 0109.

Exmouth Community Larder will be open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. Recognising the vital importance of social distancing, the hall will be laid out in a way to keep individuals well separated. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Referrals for people in self-isolation will be accepted. Deliveries will be dropped off by volunteers and left on the recipient’s doorstep. For more, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Pubs/Restaurants

All pubs, restaurants and cafes in Exmouth are now closed, following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus. Yet several food establishments in the town are offering meals on wheels and delivery services.

Lunchies Exmouth offers doorstep delivery of healthy homemade, hot meals to customers in Exmouth and Woodbury, Budleigh Salterton and Lympstone. To place an order call 01395 272877

Moores Pasties will deliver its freshly made pasties, pies and sausage rolls to residents in Exmouth and the surrounding area. The food is made fresh in the kitchen every day. To place an order call 01395 265448

The Heavitree in Exmouth will deliver freshly prepared meals to people in Exmouth. This is on a temporary basis whilst the main pub is closed. To take a look at the menu visit www.theheavitreeexmouth.co.uk or call 01395 227643

Schools

Exmouth Community College closed on Friday.

It is running classes for the children of key workers and vulnerable students which include pupils with Education and Health Care Plans and those who are engaging with Social Services.

Children currently in receipt of free school meals will receive packed lunches from the catering van or onsite for students attending college. The school is looking at the possibility of working with either Tesco and/or Lidl to provide vouchers for these vulnerable families, should the school close completely. For updates see www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk

Brixington Primary Academy, Marpool Primary School, Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exeter Road Community Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Littleham C of E Primary School are now closed until further notice. These primary schools will only run skeleton classes for vulnerable children and children of key workers.

Transport Links

Since Monday March 23, bus services run by Stagecoach have been running on school holiday timetables.

Check the colour or text codes on the timetable.

Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South West Railway has reduced its number of services since Monday, March 23. For the amended timetable visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

All events and services at Brixington Community Church have been suspended until further notice.

It will be live streaming its Sunday worship from 10.30am. For details call the church on 01395 268720. Check the Facebook page for all the latest updates.

The Mission Community of Littleham, Exmouth and Lympstone have suspended public worship until further notice. For live streaming of services see www.exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk/latest-news

Online Support

Open Door Exmouth will help anyone struggling or in crisis.

It is already collecting the details of vulnerable people and those in self-isolation and will arrange a ‘no contact’ delivery of meals and/or food parcels and place welfare calls. See www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness has created an online hub filled with practical information for people living with or supporting people with mental illness during the coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.rethink.org/advice-and-information/covid-19-support/

Local People’s Views Mark Williams, chief executive of East Devon District Council said: “We will need to be resilient, resourceful and courageous to make it through the difficult months ahead. We need to work together, to help each other wherever possible and, above all, to ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Exmouth Town Mayor, said: “I would like to request that we are all mindful of elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours and that we do what we can to help them through this uncertain time”.

Local Shops

The family run shop, Callands Budgens in Exmouth, has been providing free home delivery for over 10 years.

It has access to plenty of produce from local independent traders and replenishes its stock levels on a daily basis. It will continue to deliver daily, especially to those who are elderly, vulnerable or self-isolating. Orders can be made over the phone on 01395 275042, by email exmouthbudgens@gmail.com or via its Facebook page.

Greendale Farm Shop offers a local delivery service for customers living in Exmouth and the surrounding areas. Order fresh produce from the farm and fishing fleet. Delivery costs £4.95 or it is free for orders of £50 or more. Call 01395 232836 or go to www.greendale.com/customer-support/home-delivery/

Pet supplies are delivered free of charge by Garden Pets at Littleham Cross, Exmouth. To talk through an order call 01395 266230

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Exmouth Friends in Need: 07581 375855

Exmouth Town Council: www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Citizens Advice Bureau: 0344 411 1444

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk