Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today
PUBLISHED: 11:26 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 13 June 2019
Archant
Bathers had been advised to avoid swimming in the sea at Exmouth today (Thursday, June 13) by water quality experts.
The Environment Agency (EA), which monitors the quality of the bathing water in the country's beaches, said heavy rain has had a negative impact.
A spokesman for EA said: "Bathing is not advised today, because of the risk of reduced water quality due to heavy rain."
The same warning has been issued for Budleigh Salterton and Ladram Bay. However there are no water quality warnings in force for Sandy Bay.
Exmouth, Budleigh and Sandy Bay were all rated as excellent for bathing water quality during EA's last round of classifications based on samples taken between 2015 and 2018.
