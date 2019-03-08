Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

PUBLISHED: 11:26 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 13 June 2019

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Bathers had been advised to avoid swimming in the sea at Exmouth today (Thursday, June 13) by water quality experts.

The Environment Agency (EA), which monitors the quality of the bathing water in the country's beaches, said heavy rain has had a negative impact.

A spokesman for EA said: "Bathing is not advised today, because of the risk of reduced water quality due to heavy rain."

READ MORE: Swimming spots in Devon and Cornwall to undergo water testing to ensure high standard is met

The same warning has been issued for Budleigh Salterton and Ladram Bay. However there are no water quality warnings in force for Sandy Bay.

Exmouth, Budleigh and Sandy Bay were all rated as excellent for bathing water quality during EA's last round of classifications based on samples taken between 2015 and 2018.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

Budleigh roadworks - is the end finally in sight?

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Outdoor bar plan would have ‘serious consequences’ on tidal defence scheme

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google

‘Peerless’ Terry given British Empire Medal

Terry Knights (right) at the 70th anniversary for the 299 squadron of the Air Training Cadets. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exe 5987-13-11AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

Budleigh roadworks - is the end finally in sight?

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Outdoor bar plan would have ‘serious consequences’ on tidal defence scheme

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google

‘Peerless’ Terry given British Empire Medal

Terry Knights (right) at the 70th anniversary for the 299 squadron of the Air Training Cadets. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exe 5987-13-11AW

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Young Billy makes impressive debut in senior cricket for Topsham St James

This clever little dog found the ball at Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6445. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth 2nds batsman James Edworthy carries his bat in a losing cause

James Edworthy batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6310. Picture: Terry Ife

Bunty Bird wins the East Devon Palmer Cup

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists