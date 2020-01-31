Advanced search

Foot tapping and knitting at Exmouth's Bicton Inn

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 January 2020

Kirsty Woodgate

Nigel Challis

Nigel Challis

Archant

The entertainment diary at the Bicton Inn is filled with foot-tapping music and knitting this week.

This Saturday, February 1, charismatic guitarist and singer, Luke Blaber, will be putting his own spin on rock, folk and indie music from the '90s and '00s.

The next day, Nigel Challis, a highly accomplished guitarist and singer, will be performing several country, folk and blues classics.

Then, on Monday, February 3, taking the sound levels down a 'notch' or two, the Inn will be playing host to Guillotine Gals 'n' Guys, a friendly and informal group who get together twice a month to knit, chat and laugh. Those who like to crotchet are also welcome. A few days later, on Thursday, February 6, there's the lively, foot-tapping Bicton Folk Session.

This open acoustic session will feature local musicians with their accordions, violins, guitars, banjos and pipes, promising a convivial atmosphere.

Finishing off the week, on Saturday, February 8, is keyboard wizard Trevor Woodison, aka The Pianoman. Listen to his range of boogie woogie to rock and roll tunes.

