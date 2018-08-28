Enjoy a pint and the rugby in Exmouth - while contributing to important lifeboat charity
PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 February 2019
Archant
An Exmouth pub is giving rugby fans the chance to enjoy a pint during the game - but with a charitable difference.
The First and Last Inn, in Church Street, is donating 50p from all sales of its home brew - Checkstone - to the Exmouth RNLI - while a Six Nations match is playing.
The initiative is the brainchild of pub landlord Mark Williams, who has run the venue since 2004.
Mark said: “Checkstone Brewery is a micro-brewery that is in the back of the pub.
“It does two to three different ales, with two on sale each week.”
Exmouth RNLI operates an inshore D class lifeboat George Bearman II and the new Shannon class lifeboat R and J Welburn.
The life-saving charity relies entirely on donations to keep making a difference, so local fundraisers such as Mark’s are vital to its ongoing operation.
For more information about the Checkstone fundraiser, call 01395 263275.
