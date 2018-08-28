Enjoy a pint and the rugby in Exmouth - while contributing to important lifeboat charity

Mark Williams of the First and Last Inn is donating 50p from every pint of home brewed beer Checkstone purchased through the 6 nations for RNLI.

An Exmouth pub is giving rugby fans the chance to enjoy a pint during the game - but with a charitable difference.

The First and Last Inn, in Church Street, is donating 50p from all sales of its home brew - Checkstone - to the Exmouth RNLI - while a Six Nations match is playing.

The initiative is the brainchild of pub landlord Mark Williams, who has run the venue since 2004.

Mark said: “Checkstone Brewery is a micro-brewery that is in the back of the pub.

“It does two to three different ales, with two on sale each week.”

Exmouth RNLI operates an inshore D class lifeboat George Bearman II and the new Shannon class lifeboat R and J Welburn.

The life-saving charity relies entirely on donations to keep making a difference, so local fundraisers such as Mark’s are vital to its ongoing operation.

For more information about the Checkstone fundraiser, call 01395 263275.