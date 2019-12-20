What made the Exmouth news in 2019? July to September

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Colin Yelland Archant

The Twilight Walk, students' exam results and a seafront 'die-in' were among the news hitting the headlines this summer

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

July

Bicton College's lonely lemur Lola had a new friend following a donation from a safari park. After her long-time partner Leon died at the age of 23 earlier this year, staff at the college began an exhaustive search to find her a new friend to share her enclosure with.

The sun was shining down on hundreds of 'inspirational' women who took part in Hospiscare's Twilight Walk. More than 700 women and girls set off from the Maer, striding out for the walk or five-kilometre fun run.

Stretch limos, sports cars and horses were among the forms of transport used by students to get to their traditional end-of-year celebration. The seafront again provided the back-drop for Exmouth Community College's Year 11 Proms at Exmouth Pavilion.

Global climate change group for Exmouth on their way to Exeter. Ref exe 38 19TI 0737. Picture: Terry Ife Global climate change group for Exmouth on their way to Exeter. Ref exe 38 19TI 0737. Picture: Terry Ife

A rainbow of colour was created on Exmouth seafront after the town's first sponsored Colour Bomb event. Around 250 people of all ages took part, raising vital funds for the Deaf Academy.

Town centre traders called for more protection as antisocial behaviour escalated. Business owners in The Strand say antisocial behaviour got worse since the summer of 2018, with some saying it is no longer a surprise when they find their livelihood targeted.

It was announced that for the first time in a decade, Exmouth's annual kite festival would not be taking place.

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8101. Picture: Terry Ife Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8101. Picture: Terry Ife

August

An Exmouth pub reopened under the name many regulars would have still remembered it as. To most in Exmouth, the venue which sits on the corner of High Street and Chapel Hill will always be known as 'The Heavitree'.

An Exmouth attraction got a surprise visit from a national television and radio presenter. Dan Tribble, of Excape escape rooms, in Church Street, was shocked when Jeremy Vine turned up.

This year's A-level results were hailed as 'fantastic' by the principal. Three students are celebrating achieving A* to A grades while a third of Year 13 pupils got A* to B grades.

A community group which has championed the fight against climate change for a decade was facing a race against time to find a new leader. After five years as chairman of Transition Exmouth, Adrian Toole stepped down at the group's AGM.

An Exmouth man hoping to revive the town's cancelled carnival is calling on the community to come together. Gavin Roberts wanted anyone who has experience of running or being part of a carnival to come forward as he attempted to get the carnival back on.

This year's GCSE results showed how pupils' hard work has paid off, principal Andrew Davis said. Nearly two-thirds of those taking their exams this year have passed both English and maths, with 40 per cent achieving a 'strong' pass.

September

Plan were shelved to transform an Exmouth sports ground into state-of-the-art 3G pitches. Several 'development risks' pinpointed as a result of ground investigation works, have been cited as the reason to halt development at Warren View Sports Ground.

The creation of a district council group set up to deliver the final phase of Exmouth's seafront regeneration was slammed by the East Devon Conservatives. The Queen's Drive Delivery Group, create to get the seafront regeneration finished, replacing the existing Exmouth Regeneration Board.

Crowds of campaigners turned out to a 'die-in' on the seafront. People dressed in 'rising tide' costumes descended on the beach and mimicked the possible consequences of climate breakdown and biodiversity loss, by lying down on the beach around the Extinction Rebellion logo.

The balance of power at the district council was sent into deadlock after a newly-elected councillor sensationally quit the controlling independent group. In an emotionally-charged email, seen by the Journal, councillor Paul Millar attacked the senior management team at East Devon District Council.

An Exmouth woman who only had three days worth of vital diabetes medication found herself abroad amidst the collapse of travel agent Thomas Cook.

Around 3,000 people - including many from East Devon, rejected their usual education or work commitments to take part in the worldwide climate change protest.