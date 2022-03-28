News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Why the energy crisis could be a catalyst for change

Adam Manning

Published: 9:57 AM March 28, 2022
east devon

Solar panels, like these, should be used to combat the energy crisis. - Credit: Toyota Solar Panel Array by Toyota UK.

New research from a European Business School shows the need to switch to renewable energy to combat the energy crisis.

The École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) says that in order to combat the energy supply crisis, we need to switch to cleaner renewable power now.

Nicolas Al-Ferzly, an Energy Management student, found that by switching to cleaner energy over a sufficient time, countries will be able to maintain their price and carbon intensity of energy.

The findings suggest that clean firm resources such as hydropower, geothermal, long-duration energy storage, and biomass are needed to support variable clean resources, such as wind and solar energy because, in times of the year when these sources of energy are harder to obtain, countries are having to rely on the expensive and carbonising natural gases.

Germany for example decided in 2011 to fully phase out nuclear power by 2022 and as a result, left the country increasingly reliant on natural gas, proved by the nation having the highest energy carbon intensity in Europe.

Nicolas Al-Ferzly, an Energy management student said: “Overall, clean firm resources have an extremely important role to accelerate decarbonization. They will support Variable Renewable Energy resources in ensuring that electricity demand is constantly met with clean power generation – helping displace fossil fuel resources.”

“Amid the energy supply crisis, it is more crucial than ever to decrease our reliance on natural gas and clean firm resources can help achieve that.”

The research suggests that by following the example of France in beginning to switch to clean firm resources, countries will be able to maintain price stability and decarbonize the power system, helping residential customers to pay less for electrical consumption. France currently has the lowest carbon intensity and retail rates in Europe.

