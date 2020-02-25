Advanced search

Energy advice drop-in and simple living talks in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 February 2020

Residents in Exmouth can get advice on their energy bills thanks to Transition Exmouth.

Gill Wyatt, of Exeter Community Energy, will be on hand at Glenorchy Church Hall from 4pm on Thursday (February 27) to share some advice on the best tariffs.

The event is the first organised by eco champions Transition Exmouth following the success of the Our Exmouth, Our Planet event in November.

Following the energy advice drop-in, there will be four short talks from 6pm on things everyone can do to live more simply, reduce their carbon footprint and make less waste.

Catherine Causley, from Transition Exmouth, said: "Sadly some people in our community have to choose between putting the heating on or going food shopping.

"We hope this event will help make sure that no one pays more than they need to. If you are keen to find out more about green tariffs, we can advise you on that too."

Email transitionexmouth@gmail.com for more information.

