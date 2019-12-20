What made the Exmouth news in 2019? April to June

Exmouth Festival 2019. T'Pau headline this year's festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Picture: Jason Sedgemore

District and town council elections and the return of Exmouth's dinosaur trail - but what else happened between April and June?

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030217. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030217. Picture: Terry Ife

April

An Exmouth woman who died in the Ethiopia air disaster was given two special posthumous honours. Joanna Toole was awarded her masters degree in 'implementing United Nations' sustainable agenda' and an honours award from the RSPCA for her influential campaigning on animal welfare issues.

The CCTV network in Exmouth was to get a £55,000 overhaul after town councillors agreed to move forward with an upgrade. The town's 17 cameras looked set to be replaced as part of a scheme which would have seen Exmouth become part of a 'spider's web' connecting it to all other towns on the network.

More than 400 motorbikes roared into Exmouth for the culmination of an annual charity ride. The 'Action on Addiction' ride, which started in Weymouth, finished in the Exmouth Town Football Club car park in a break from tradition.

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

A blueprint plan that will help shape developments in Exmouth over the next 12 years was formally adopted. More than 87 per cent of residents, who voted in the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan referendum, backed the vision document.

An Exmouth woman beat the clock to witness the birth of her new grandson in the early hours of the morning - thanks to the generosity of AJ's Taxis. Heather Evans, of Lestock Close, was caught on the hop when her daughter Ayisha, who lives in Exeter, texted her at 2am after going into labour.

May

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

Jess Nicholls, 14, of Summer Lane, was one of six teenagers invited to meet with the vice president of the European Commission, in Brussels. Along with representatives from Denmark, Holland, Ireland, Belgium and Hungary, Jess quizzed the vice president about what he and the European Commission are doing on climate change.

The Conservatives lost control of East Devon District Council in the town and district council elections. The party had control of the authority for more than 40 years.

Damage done to one of Exmouth's returning dinosaur models has prompted concerns for the safety of children around the attraction. Just days after the Jurassic Coast dinosaur trail was reinstalled, a baby dinosaur positioned in The Strand, had its arm broken off.

A new era for Exmouth Town Council begun with the election of a new mayor. Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Gazzard was chosen for the position taking over from Conservative Jeff Trail.

This year's Exmouth Business Awards ceremony was held at Woodbury Park Golf and Country Club. Traders, entrepreneurs and civic leaders gathered at the picturesque location on the edge of Woodbury Common for the glitzy black-tie awards dinner.

Thousands descended on the Imperial Recreation Ground over a bank holiday weekend for Exmouth's annual music extravaganza. The warm and sunny weather ensured there was a bumper crowd to see 80s band T'Pau headline this year's Exmouth Festival.

June

A popular Exmouth minister said his departure would be 'au revoir, not goodbye' when he left for pastures new. The Reverend James Hutchings brought the curtain down on eight years as the head of the Holy Trinity Church, with his final service.

A dinosaur, which is part of a trail that delighted hundreds of visitors to Exmouth, had both its legs broken in what was blasted as 'mindless vandalism'. The dino model, in The Strand, was left askew after it was completely broken off from its legs.

Wannabe detectives had the chance to test their Sherlock Holmes skills and attempt to foil Professor Moriaty's bomb plot. Excape - Exmouth Escape Rooms, behind Natwest in The Strand, officially opened giving people the chance to don Sherlock's cloak or Dr Watson's bowler hat and attempt to solve the detective's latest mystery.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service set out six options for its future, with some meaning Exmouth, which is currently manned 24/7, would only be staffed during the day.

Bathed in sunshine, this year's Exmouth Pride festival was the 'biggest and best' yet according to the organisers. Manor Gardens was decked out in the traditional rainbow colours for the annual celebration of diversity in the community.