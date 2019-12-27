Carnival rolls into town and the area gets a new MP

October

Big changes in Exmouth's parking were on the horizon after county and district council proposals moved a step closer.

Residents in some of Exmouth's most congested roads were being asked for their opinions on the introduction of parking permits by Devon County Council.

Meanwhile, the district council cabinet agreed to launch a consultation on proposals to increase tariffs at some of the region's busiest car parks.

The future was secured of an Exmouth community group which champions the fight against climate change.

On the back of a stark warning from outgoing chairman Adrian Toole, 11 people came forward to be part of its umbrella committee at its AGM.

Crowds braved the wet weather to witness the return of Exmouth Carnival. More than 30 illuminated floats with a range of themes from as far away as Tiverton descended on Exmouth for the procession.

The Journal asked its readers if they can 'do one thing' to help give deaf children the future they deserve. We teamed up with the Deaf Academy to launch the Do One Thing fundraising campaign, with just six months to go before the opening of Exmouth's new facility.

Plans to extend Dinan Way, connecting it with the A376, received a cash boost as highways chiefs warned that without funding, the project may collapse.

November

A wall of hand-knitted poppies was unveiled at an Exmouth church ahead of Remembrance Services in the town.

The display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church, which featured more than 50,000 knitted poppies, was launched.

The man behind a new gym set up in a redundant Exmouth church is a young business owner who already runs a newsagent in the town.

An Exmouth woman faced an anxious wait to find out whether a crocheting marathon helped her to a new world record.

Natalie Morrison, who turned 45 a day after she completed the challenge, overcame a middle-of-the-night panic attack and a condition causing pain in her hands.

Readers were asked whether they would prefer an 80-bed hotel on the seafront or a council tax hike.

Speaking at an exhibition event outlining consultation feedback on a vision for phase three of the seafront regeneration, Councillor Ben Ingham initially claimed residents in Exmouth had a choice between the two.

He later corrected himself, saying if either of these options was not desirable the council would have to find an alternative.

Disabled people in Exmouth could enjoy a dip in the sea after a funding project to buy three beach wheelchairs officially launched.

Exmouth town councillor Pauline Stott said an area opposite the RNLI lifeboat station was identified to site a seafront storage unit for the wheelchairs.

A 'topping out' ceremony marked the latest landmark in the development of Exmouth's new watersports centre.

December

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited East Devon as part of an election campaigning tour of the South West.

During his visit to Darts Farm in Topsham, he spoke about improving transport and education in the region.

The traditional curtain raiser to the Christmas festivities in Exmouth took on extra significance this year.

The Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal was boosted by the event.

Crowds gathered at Devoncourt Resort for the annual switch-on of their festive illuminations.

An Exmouth teacher who claimed to the fastest 'cuber' in the town challenged anyone to prove him wrong.

Zach Powell, 30, claimed to be the quickest person to solve a Rubik's Cube in Exmouth with a personal best time of 14.3 seconds.

A festive fayre held to mark the start of the Christmas season in Exmouth has been hailed a success. Crowds flocked to The Strand for the town council's Christmas event which featured live music and a children's lantern parade.

The Conservatives maintained their 150-year grip on the East Devon seat in the general election with Simon Jupp being elected MP.

An eco warrior picked up three used syringes unearthed on Exmouth beach with her bare hands and blasted the find as 'appalling'.