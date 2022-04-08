Three events at primary school to round off Spring term

An Easter Fayre, a talent show and a concert were held to celebrate the end of the spring term at St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton.

After two years of living with Covid, staff and pupils were happy to be holding ‘pre-pandemic’ style events, and to be able to welcome the children’s families to the spring concert.

The Easter Fayre at St Peter's Primary School - Credit: St Peter's Primary School

The fayre, organised by the PTA and held on Saturday, April 2, had started out as an Easter egg hunt, but grew into a bigger event with bouncy castles, a tombola and several other activities.

On Monday the talent show took place. School admin assistant Stacey James said: “We had some fantastic performances including dancers, comedy, gymnastics and violin recitals. Matilda was voted best dancer, the Chestnut class girls won the best dance group, Max was voted the best gymnast and the Year 6 girl gang the funniest.

“Well done to everybody who auditioned and took part - you all did an amazing job and we definitely have some talented children.

Parents and grandparents attended the concert at St Peter's Primary School - Credit: St Peter's Primary School

“Then on Wednesday we had the fantastic Spring Concert with our Big Band, brass group and ukulele club all performing together fantastically.

“It was a welcome return to the arts and we were able to invite parents and grandparents to watch, which was just lovely. Thank you to Mr Lee and Mr Gould for organising this event. We have our Choir Concert on Thursday afternoon to look forward to as well.”

Stacey said the events had been ‘a lovely reminder’ of the way things were before the pandemic, and a welcome return to normal life for everyone at the school.

She added: “Another highlight this term is the Forest School that we have started with Ms Spence. Pupils have really enjoyed being outside, being creative, working together and solving problems.

“It has been a difficult and turbulent time for all schools this term, with lots of Covid affecting staff and students alike. It has also been challenging for our families who are having to cope with the increased cost of living.

“We are hopeful the summer term can be more normal, with lots of fun events planned, like residentials, sports day, running events and the Summer Fayre.”