Published: 3:00 PM December 30, 2020

Generous Tesco shoppers across Exmouth have been thanked after donating 1,042 meals to feed people in their communities amid this year’s Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Matthew Horwood

Generous Tesco shoppers across Exmouth have been thanked after donating 1,042 meals to feed people in their communities amid this year’s Covid-19 pandemic.

During the annual Tesco Food Collection at the end of November, shoppers donated enough packets, tins and boxes to help the Trussell Trust and FareShare in their vital work.

An additional Tesco Food Collection held in the summer means that local shoppers have donated many more meals through Tesco Food Collections this year. Tesco topped up all customer donations to the collection by 20 per cent.

Tesco’s Head of Community Claire De Silva thanked those in Exmouth who supported the annual collection during what had been a particularly challenging year.

She added: “With most of the UK in lockdown holding the collection was always going to be a challenge, but once again we have been amazed by the generosity of our Exmouth customers – and the fact that we have now collected more than a million meals nationally is amazing.

“We know that every single can, jar or packet donated is helping someone who needs support this winter. We are immensely proud of the vital support our customers and colleagues have been able to give to the two charities in these very challenging times”

Phoebe Ruxton, Head of Development at FareShare South West, said: “This year has been so difficult for so many people and FareShare has seen demand for our food skyrocket.

“We are immensely grateful to every single person in Exmouth who donated food during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.”

Trussell Trust CEO Emma Revie said: “It’s not right that any of us are forced to a charity for food but thanks to the incredible compassion and generosity of Tesco customers during the Tesco Food Collection, food banks in our network are able to continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis this winter, while we work in the long term to build a hunger-free future.”

Shoppers who were unable to donate in store during the Tesco Food Collection can still show their support for the two charities by donating Tesco Clubcard vouchers or money.