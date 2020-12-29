News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Breaking

Man dies at Exmouth home - murder investigation launched

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 11:49 AM December 29, 2020   
Police appeal following fatal collision

Police appeal following fatal collision - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating the murder of a man at a property in Exmouth on Sunday (December 27).

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9pm with a report that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended the property in Tennyson Way, Brixington, and a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scenes of crime officers are carrying out enquiries at the address and his next-of-kin have been informed.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. An extension for her detention has been granted while a mental health assessment is conducted and detectives from the Major Crime Team continue gathering crucial evidence

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies at Exmouth home - murder investigation launched
  2. 2 Radio Exe owner: A waiter in Exmouth saved my life
  3. 3 Let's be thankful for what we have this Christmas - Michael Caines
  1. 4 Topsham’s ArmaUrto announces partnership with top cycling team
  2. 5 Flight free 2020 didn't go to plan - but its matter of just getting through the year
  3. 6 ‘Resilient’ young Exmouth actors perform musical piece during lockdown
  4. 7 Exmouth child star Xia Vigor claims more awards as releases new festive single
  5. 8 Budleigh flower arranging club founder, Lillian, celebrates landmark birthday
  6. 9 Man dies after midnight road traffic collision in Clyst St Mary
  7. 10 East Budeligh flower arrangers add Christmas colour to All Saints Church
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christmas

Plea for swimmers to not show up for cancelled Christmas dip

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

East Devon public toilets set to close for Christmas

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Relocation of Topsham fire engines completed

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Retail | Opinion

Bringing cheer to the Exmouth high street with our festive Exe-mas...

Laura Woodward-Drake

Logo Icon