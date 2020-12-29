Man dies at Exmouth home - murder investigation launched

Breaking

Published: 11:49 AM December 29, 2020

Police are investigating the murder of a man at a property in Exmouth on Sunday (December 27).

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9pm with a report that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended the property in Tennyson Way, Brixington, and a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scenes of crime officers are carrying out enquiries at the address and his next-of-kin have been informed.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. An extension for her detention has been granted while a mental health assessment is conducted and detectives from the Major Crime Team continue gathering crucial evidence