Breaking
Man dies at Exmouth home - murder investigation launched
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating the murder of a man at a property in Exmouth on Sunday (December 27).
Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9pm with a report that a man had been stabbed.
Emergency services attended the property in Tennyson Way, Brixington, and a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scenes of crime officers are carrying out enquiries at the address and his next-of-kin have been informed.
Formal identification is yet to take place.
A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. An extension for her detention has been granted while a mental health assessment is conducted and detectives from the Major Crime Team continue gathering crucial evidence
