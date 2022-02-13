The Olympics celebrates the efforts of athletes to push their bodies in new ways

Opinion

I love watching the Olympics; athletes demonstrating their superhuman skills, endurance and courage on our screens. I particularly love the Winter Olympics, seeing those sports like snowboarding that don’t often get TV coverage. I am so in awe of all the sportswomen and men who spend years in training in order to get a couple of minutes that it takes to either win the medals or resolve to train harder next time.



The sports we see featured in the Olympics have changed over the years in line with people’s interests, technology and trends in sporting activity. If you have a spare few hours to disappear down the internet rabbit hole, looking back at the history of the games is really fascinating. For example, did you know that between 1900 and 1920 Tug-of-War was a track and field Olympic event and Team GB topped the medal table (bring it back I say!). I shan’t be saying the same for another former Olympic Sport- live pigeon shooting, which only happened once thankfully. Apparently, there was a considerable mess to clean up afterwards. I think the IOC’s ability to introduce new events with each games is a great thing, not least because it celebrates the way people are pushing their bodies in new ways that perhaps didn’t exist years ago.



One such new event for the next Summer Olympics - Paris 24, that I am super-excited to watch, is Breakdancing. About four years ago I started going to regular Breakin’ classes in Exeter because it was something I’d always wanted to try, being of an age where I grew up marvelling at the 70‘s and 80’s pioneers. I was under no illusions that it would be tricky to learn and it is, but my goodness me it’s a lot of fun! Sadly the pandemic dashed my hopes of Olympic glory but I’m very pleased to report the classes have started up again at The Phoenix in Exeter on a Tuesday night. And even more exciting than that, we have a new coach; none other than Sam Phillips, known on the circuit as b-boy ‘Sheku’. Sheku has been at the top of his game for some time now and is currently the Red Bull BC One UK champion. He is also going to be representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics! He is amazing to watch in person, the moves he puts together are incredible (if you’d like to see what I mean you can find clips on YouTube).



So, if you’ve always wanted to find your inner Crazy Legs, I suggest you get down to The Phoenix on a Tuesday night to see if you’ve got what it takes to bust a move on the dancefloor. The great thing about breakin’ is that it’s very inclusive, non-judgemental and you work at your own level. Sam’s classes are for anyone over the age of 7 (adults too!) and if you want more details you can email him at bboysheku101@gmail.com. If you have young people in your life that are looking for something unique to do with their spare time, or if like me you grew up watching breakin’ battles on film and want to have a go yourself I’ll see you there.