I am a big believer in education; in education for all, regardless of background or circumstances and that a good education has the power to transform lives.

I support our local schools who do their very best to provide a good education for our young people and I have seen from both sides of the fence how much teachers and school leaders have on their plates. But… I have a bone to pick.

Exmouth Community College had a change to their uniform policy around three years ago. The requirement changed over the course of two years from branded jumper, tie and polo shirt for PE as the only specialised items to an additional requirement for one particular style and brand of skirt or trouser. Parents could previously have chosen to buy skirts or trousers from whichever shop fitted their budget – or indeed second hand. They now have to buy from one of two local suppliers.

A set of uniform costs approximately £60 per student; this is for the basics and doesn’t include shoes, PE shorts/leggings or shirts and for that price it’s only one jumper, one skirt/trouser, one PE top. It’s an expensive business and in the last few weeks, there’s been a tightening of uniform rule enforcement, with several emails to parents to make sure we’re all very aware of it.

The benefits of a uniform are well known and it’s not uniform per se that I take issue with. It is, or should be, a good leveller; If everybody’s the same, nobody stands out. Uniform should instil a sense of belonging and pride. I accept that, but I also know that if you can’t afford £20 for a new pair of trousers when your child has had a growth spurt, they end up wearing a pair that are too short or too tight and I don’t think that would make anyone feel proud.

There is a fund that parents can apply to for a voucher that can be exchanged for a new skirt or pair of trouser. This is all well and good, but it’s mostly intended for those on benefits or low incomes. There are plenty of people who work and don’t qualify for benefits who struggle to afford £20 for a pair of school trousers - and of course the voucher’s no help if it’s a new jumper that’s needed.

So what point am I trying to make here? I think there’s one provision the school could make that would go a long way towards alleviating some of these issues. The UK has just hosted the COP26 climate change conference. The news is full of reports about how we all need to make big changes to our lives to avoid climate catastrophe and that starts with the ‘every day’.

Considering how many young people we have attending Exmouth Community College, why do we not see charity shops full of old uniform? I can only assume that what isn’t handed down in the family is ending up in landfill. Every primary school in town has a PTFA with a roaring trade in pre-loved uniform.

Are we to believe that the market for it just stops once our young people turn 11? Having the option to pick up a spare jumper or PE top inexpensively would – I believe – be invaluable. The real issue is having someone to set it up and run it, but I whole-heartedly believe we need to do more than chastise parents and young people for not having the right kit.

On the back of a crippling pandemic and a precarious economy with the prospect of bills rising in the coming months, I would like to see ECC take steps to broach this issue. Incorrect uniform isn’t always about trying to push boundaries; it can often come from a financial struggle for the family.