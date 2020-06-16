Advanced search

Celebrating diversity is what our society needs to do - Emma Richardson column

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 June 2020

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Archant

In her latest column, author Emma Richardson writes about the need to celebrate diversity in society

June is Pride month and this year, many of the usual marches, festivals and events including Exmouth Pride, have obviously had to be cancelled.

However, Pride is more than just waving a rainbow flag; now more than ever we need to look closely at our attitudes towards discrimination.

The first Pride march took place in New York in 1969 to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

This began the protest movement that fought hard for acceptance of the LGBT community around the world.

Sadly, the events of the last few weeks have shown us that we are still having to fight prejudice in its many forms and the Pride movement has, from the outset, stood shoulder to shoulder with the Black Lives Matter campaign .

I was always brought up to believe that I should treat others how I would like to be treated myself.

Underneath our thin epidermis, we’re all the same mass of blood vessels, organs, muscles and bones no matter who we choose to partner with or the colour of our skin.

It is the duty of all of us to challenge prejudice wherever we see it, particularly in our little corner of East Devon – not known for being culturally diverse.

Sometimes this will make us feel awkward, but that’s the price we should pay for creating a better society.

The rainbow flag, the pride flag, is a symbol of hope and unity designed to celebrate diversity.

We might not be able to get out and wave our flags this June but we can all help to create equality in society. American actress Zendaya found the right words: “Let’s practice motivation and love, not discrimination and hate.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers enjoying excellent conditions

Madeira bowlers Dave Moody and Danny Doran in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Budleigh library staff set to return to work following lockdown

Budleigh Salterton Library.
Drive 24