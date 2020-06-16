Celebrating diversity is what our society needs to do - Emma Richardson column

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson. Archant

In her latest column, author Emma Richardson writes about the need to celebrate diversity in society

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

June is Pride month and this year, many of the usual marches, festivals and events including Exmouth Pride, have obviously had to be cancelled.

However, Pride is more than just waving a rainbow flag; now more than ever we need to look closely at our attitudes towards discrimination.

The first Pride march took place in New York in 1969 to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

This began the protest movement that fought hard for acceptance of the LGBT community around the world.

Sadly, the events of the last few weeks have shown us that we are still having to fight prejudice in its many forms and the Pride movement has, from the outset, stood shoulder to shoulder with the Black Lives Matter campaign .

I was always brought up to believe that I should treat others how I would like to be treated myself.

Underneath our thin epidermis, we’re all the same mass of blood vessels, organs, muscles and bones no matter who we choose to partner with or the colour of our skin.

It is the duty of all of us to challenge prejudice wherever we see it, particularly in our little corner of East Devon – not known for being culturally diverse.

Sometimes this will make us feel awkward, but that’s the price we should pay for creating a better society.

The rainbow flag, the pride flag, is a symbol of hope and unity designed to celebrate diversity.

We might not be able to get out and wave our flags this June but we can all help to create equality in society. American actress Zendaya found the right words: “Let’s practice motivation and love, not discrimination and hate.”