Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Woman dislocates hip while rock pooling in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:35 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 July 2019

Inshore lifeboat. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Inshore lifeboat. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

A woman dislocated her hip when she slipped while rock pooling on a section of Exmouth Beach on Monday (July 29).

Exmouth's inshore lifeboat launched at around 10.45am after reports of an injured female on the water's edge with an incoming tide at the beach near Orcombe Point.

The volunteer crew helped the woman by providing care and painkillers.

They were helped by the coastguard rescue team and paramedics.

The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

‘Inspirational’ Exmouth man recognised for work guiding vulnerable children

The Marpool RotaKids celbrate Mr Slater's Award at their meeting. Picture: Brian Drake

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Tribute to Exmouth’s decorated spitfire pilot

John Pascoe-Watson. Picture: George Pascoe-Watson

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

‘Inspirational’ Exmouth man recognised for work guiding vulnerable children

The Marpool RotaKids celbrate Mr Slater's Award at their meeting. Picture: Brian Drake

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Tribute to Exmouth’s decorated spitfire pilot

John Pascoe-Watson. Picture: George Pascoe-Watson

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Victory Cup success for Madeira trio

The top three teams at the 2019 Budleigh Victory Cup: (Left to right) Phear Park, Honiton and winners, Madeira. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Woman dislocates hip while rock pooling in Exmouth

Inshore lifeboat. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Tribute to Exmouth’s decorated spitfire pilot

John Pascoe-Watson. Picture: George Pascoe-Watson

Annual preschool party to say farewell to primary school-bound youngsters

All Saints Pre-School end of term sports day and leavers party. Ref exe 30 19TI 9024. Picture: Terry Ife

Village remembers the fallen with commemorative bench and tree

Pictured from left are councillors Sam Walker, John Fudge and Valerie Pride, Will Tottle from Ladram Bay, Councillor Tony Bennett and Council Chairman John Hiles. Picture: Emma Cooling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists