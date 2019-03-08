Woman dislocates hip while rock pooling in Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:35 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 July 2019
Archant
A woman dislocated her hip when she slipped while rock pooling on a section of Exmouth Beach on Monday (July 29).
Exmouth's inshore lifeboat launched at around 10.45am after reports of an injured female on the water's edge with an incoming tide at the beach near Orcombe Point.
The volunteer crew helped the woman by providing care and painkillers.
They were helped by the coastguard rescue team and paramedics.
The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.
