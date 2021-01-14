Published: 12:00 PM January 14, 2021

Hundreds of volunteers continue to stand ready to help those in need during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

The Exmouth Mutal Aid Group (eMAG) was set up during the initial lockdown in April last year, helping residents – particularly those who are vulnerable and/or are shielding from Covid-19.

During the initial set-up, there were around 400 volunteers in Exmouth running errands for residents in 16 areas of the town.

With people returning to their normal lives, that number reduced but there are still more than 300 people still helping those affected by the pandemic, as we head into another lockdown.

Dawn Andrews, eMAG project lead, said: “Exmouth has a fantastic community; they have really shown what we are capable of during this pandemic - and our volunteers have been pretty special too.

“They happily give up their time, many for days on end, and some their valuable skills, and always go that extra mile - every single time.

“They need no encouragement - they are dedicated and motivated by kindness to ensure our community gets the help they need.

“I wonder sometimes how we got so lucky with all these kind-hearted souls. I personally just could not thank them enough.

“We have helped many hundreds of people to date, and calls have picked up just recently again too.”

The eMAG volunteers initially helped with running errands, whether that be helping with essential food shopping or picking up prescriptions.

Dawn said most local services refer people to eMAG when enquiries are made about errands help.

The group has developed the Listening Ear Service – a confidential initiative where someone is on the end of a phone to listen without judgement.

Dawn added: “If you, or anyone you know, is struggling right now, and would like a friendly, anonymous, non-judgemental chat with someone, please pick up the phone.”

This service is available Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm by rinigng 01395 262638. Anyone wanting to volunteer as a listener should email exmouthmag@gmail.com

The volunteers also teamed up with Exmouth Town Council's Community Resilience volunteers to help with stewarding for the Pfizer vaccinations at the Tennis Centre.

To take advantage of the errand service, email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com or ring 07494 462057 seven days a week between 9am and 5pm.