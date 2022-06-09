News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fun, food and games as Elwyn Road marks The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:27 AM June 9, 2022
Neighbours young and old – some meeting for the first time – enjoyed a street party to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

Residents of Elwyn Road came together for the event on Sunday (June 5) sharing food and taking part in games and competitions. 

The was also an appearance by the SW Comms Band. 

Although not an official fundraising event, donations were accepted and a total of £150 was collected for a new defibrillator in Littleham. 

Similar street parties were held in Bicton Street, Phillipps Avenue, Halsdon Road and Camperdown Terrace. 

