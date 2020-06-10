Elsie, 8, makes hair grips for Budleigh based caregivers

Elsie Adams made hair grips for stsff at Home Instead. Picture: Home Instead

An eight-year-old has made 100 hair grips for staff at a care provider based in Budleigh Salterton.

Elsie Adams, whose mum is a caregiver at Home Instead Senior Care Exeter and East Devon, delivered the handmade hair grips to the company’s Budleigh office.

They took Elsie five days to make and came in a variety of rainbow colours.

She initially made them for her school friends and then moved up to making them for her mum’s friends and was commissioned by Home Instead director Vanessa McGlade.

Home Instead community liaison coordinator Rhea Cousins said: “We absolutely love what Elsie has made for us, and the effort she has gone to is just amazing - they even came individually wrapped.

“We’ve all been missing our hair appointments since lockdown, but with our hair grips from Elsie a fringe in the eyes is no longer an issue.”