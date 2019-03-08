Back to the Future for popular Budleigh hair salon

An established Budleigh Salterton hair salon has turned back the clock more than 100 years with the expansion of the business.

Lisa Haestler, of Elizabeth Hair Salon, in High Street, has taken over the former Penny's Estate Agents next door which allows her to recreate her shop's original layout.

In doing so, she has returned the building to the dimensions it had pre World War One when it was a mens' outfitters known as Creddy & Sons.

Mrs Haestler said it was a 'dream' to be able to extend her business and she had wanted to restore the original size of the building when she launched in 2010.

She said: "I knew when I started that the shop next door was originally part of this building and it used to be one shop.

"It was always the dream to extend into that shop."

The building was constructed for the Creedy family in 1913 and still has stained glass windows and marble doorstep with the Creedy & Sons logo.

Mrs Haestler took over as new owner of what was Elizabeth Hair Salon in 2010 and soon changed the name to Elisabeth Hair Salon, highlighting her own name in the logo.

She wanted to keep the spirit of the original mens' outfitters shop alive, and with the help of Stephanie Creedy, was able to create a wall of photos dating back 100 years.

The expansion will allow Mrs Heastler to offer alternative therapies like reflexology, reiki and acupuncture along with massages.

She said the new offering has created a number of new job opportunities in the town.

Mrs Haestler said: "This new venture will bringing life back into the building where rooms were once closed off and hadn't been used in a very long time."

District councillor Tom Wright, who is a former mayor of the town, officially launched the extension.

He said: "I am delighted to open the splendid new salon.

"I congratulate Lisa and applaud her confidence and courage in investing in her business that will not only provide new services to her clients but also will allow her to employ more staff and train stylists. She deserves great success for her initiative."