East Devon car parks set for electricity charging points

Electric car charging points at Darts Farm. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Electric charging points look set to be installed in car parks across East Devon.

At a full district council meeting, members voted in favour of a motion calling for at least 10 charging points to be installed in each of the authority's public car parks.

Speaking at the meeting, councillor Eleanor Rylance, who proposed the motion, said: "We need to break the deadlock that stops people buying electric vehicles.

"If you have a vehicle with a low range then you need to charge more often. "This is a golden opportunity to tackle climate emergency, so are we going to start on the path to tackle climate change tonight or will we kick it into the long grass?

"We want people to come to the area so we need to offer them the charging infrastructure and we can make it pay for itself eventually."

Her motion said the council should prepare a costed five-year programme for at least 10 electrical charging points for cars and light vans in each car park, as part of its climate change action plan.

This would apply to all the council's principal car parks and the authority should assess the viability of charging points for all types of cycles.

The motion said the provision of charging points for all properties where parking spaces are provided should be included in both the Greater Exeter Structure Plan and the review of the East Devon Local Plan.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Luke Jeffery said: "If we are serious about encouraging electric vehicles as a viable option then we need the charging points in the town that we want them to visit."

Leader of the council, Cllr Ben Ingham, said that the motion should be referred to the overview committee or to cabinet so it could be properly included in the action plan that was being drawn up.

Mark Williams, the council's chief executive, said this amendment would be 'superfluous and unnecessary'.

He said by supporting the motion, it would go into the draft action plan which will be put before overview and cabinet before being adopted.