Exmouth and Sidmouth could be getting multi-model electric vehicle charger

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 January 2020

The multi-model vehicle charger at Nancy Potter House. Picture: Andy Extance

Archant

Topsham's first multi-model electric vehicle charger has been installed - and it could be coming to other East Devon towns.

The charging point was put in place outside the community hub at Nancy Potter House by Estuary League of Friends.

The project was supported by a £900 grant from Exeter Community Energy (ECOE) which is now accepting applications for similar funding from groups in Exmouth and Sidmouth.

The deadline is Friday, January 17.

ECOE will allocate its 2019/20 grants at an open event on Wednesday, February 12.

Andy Extrance, director of ECOE, said: "'This charger shows how our community fund can power up Devon.

"However, we welcome applications from any community project to help fight climate change or fuel poverty.

"Over the next 20 years ECOE expects to give over £170,000 to local groups using income from our solar power generation sites - this year we have £6,235 available."

Anyone interested can find out who can apply, for what and criteria for allocating grants at the ECOE website

Comments have been disabled on this article.

