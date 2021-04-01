Plans to install 30 electric vehicle charging points to go before the full council
- Credit: Ranckin Japan
Plans to install up to 30 rapid electric vehicle charging points across several district car parks are set to be discussed at the next full council meeting.
East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) cabinet backed the proposals, for the Innovate UK-funded Exeter Rapid Charging Project at an urgent meeting called specifically to consider that project.
The report was also met with support from speakers outside the cabinet.
The plans will now be discussed at the next full council meeting on Wednesday, April 21.
If given the go-ahead, drivers will be able to use the rapid charging points, which will be run by Gamma Energy, at a cost of 30p/Kwh.
Among the car parks being muted for project are two in Exmouth one in Budleigh Salterton and one in Lympstone. It will mean a total of seven charging points in Exmouth alone.
Residents will also be given a 10 per cent discount when they register with an app. Drivers will also not have to pay for parking while charging their vehicles.
This means 20KWh would cost around £6, providing approximately 50 miles.
The aim is to have them all installed and operational by this summer.
Sites currently of interest and being investigated for this project include:
• Exmouth Imperial Road short stay car park – 5 chargers (serving ten charging bays)
• Exmouth Town Hall short stay car park – 2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays)
• Lympstone car park – 2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays)
• Sidmouth Ham West and / or Roxburgh short stay car park – 4 chargers (serving 8 charging bays)
• Honiton Lace Walk short stay car park – 2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays)
• Honiton Blackdown House – 2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays)
• Budleigh Salterton Rolle Mews short stay car park 1 charger (serving 2 charging bays) Beer Central car park 2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays)
• Axminster West Street car park, 3 chargers (serving 6 charging bays) Colyton, Dolphin Street car park 2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays) Seaton Jurassic car park 3 chargers (serving 6 charging bays)
• Ottery St Mary Canaan Way car park (2 chargers (serving 4 charging bays)