Exmouth local elections 2019: List of polling stations

PUBLISHED: 13:32 24 April 2019

Where will you be voting in the upcoming elections?

Where will you be voting in the upcoming elections? Picture: Google/Getty Images

Ahead of the district and town council elections, here is a list of the polling stations in the Exmouth and Budleigh area

Exmouth Town Hall.Exmouth Town Hall.

A list of the polling stations has been released ahead of the East Devon District Council elections.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them at the district council.

The electorate in Exmouth will also decide who will form the town council.

Voters will be told which polling station they need to attend on their polling cards.

Here is a full list of all the polling stations:

Exmouth Brixington

Brixington Community Church Hall

Palmer House

Exmouth Halsdon

Littlemead Methodist Church

Withycombe Rugby Club, Hulham Road

Exmouth Littleham

Littleham Community Hall

Clayton House Community Centre

Holy Ghost Church Hall

Exmouth Town

All Saints Church Hall, Exeter Road

Exmouth Baptist Church, Victoria Road

Budleigh and Raleigh

East Budleigh Village Hall

Public Hall, Station Road, Budleigh Salterton

Colaton Raleigh Vilage Hall

Otterton Village Hall

Woodbury and Lympstone

Lympstone Village Hall

Exton St Andrews Hall

Woodbury Village Hall

Woodbury Salterton Village Hall

