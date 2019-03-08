Exmouth local elections 2019: List of polling stations
PUBLISHED: 13:32 24 April 2019
Ahead of the district and town council elections, here is a list of the polling stations in the Exmouth and Budleigh area
A list of the polling stations has been released ahead of the East Devon District Council elections.
Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them at the district council.
The electorate in Exmouth will also decide who will form the town council.
Voters will be told which polling station they need to attend on their polling cards.
Here is a full list of all the polling stations:
Exmouth Brixington
Brixington Community Church Hall
Palmer House
Exmouth Halsdon
Littlemead Methodist Church
Withycombe Rugby Club, Hulham Road
Exmouth Littleham
Littleham Community Hall
Clayton House Community Centre
Holy Ghost Church Hall
Exmouth Town
All Saints Church Hall, Exeter Road
Exmouth Baptist Church, Victoria Road
Budleigh and Raleigh
East Budleigh Village Hall
Public Hall, Station Road, Budleigh Salterton
Colaton Raleigh Vilage Hall
Otterton Village Hall
Woodbury and Lympstone
Lympstone Village Hall
Exton St Andrews Hall
Woodbury Village Hall
Woodbury Salterton Village Hall
